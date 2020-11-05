Melba Collins Lester, age 86, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Maplewood Healthcare of Jackson.

She was born on May 6, 1934, the daughter of the late James and Ruby Sanders Morris. She was formerly employed by Canteen Vending of Jackson as a vending attendant. Melba enjoyed playing cards, sewing, swimming, as well as cooking and caring for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Waymond Lester of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Pennie Collins Nelson of Bartlett, TN and Connie Collins Jones of Jackson, TN; a brother, Bill Morris of Niceville, FL; two sisters, Captola Johnson of Jackson, TN and Ann Melear of Memphis, TN; five grandchildren, Morgan Nelson, Brandi Shires, Eric Jones, and Jeffrey and Jeremy Lester; and four great-grandchildren, Chloe Jarvis, Levin Jones, Daegan Jones and Lila Shires.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wallace Morris, Paul Morris, and Ricky Morris: and two sisters, Imogene Stavley and Wanda McDaniel.

SERVICES: A graveside service for Mrs. Lester will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Dr. J.P. Vick officiating.

The family is requesting that contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.