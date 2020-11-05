Raybon Hobart Graves, age 77, resident of the Macon Community and husband of Jean Graves, departed this life Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Hobart was born November 26, 1942 in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Gaither Graves and Alma Dean Clark Graves. He received his education in the Hardeman County Public School System and was married June 1, 1963 to Jean Taylor Graves. He was employed as a supervisor for Salant & Salant in Somerville before his retirement in 1988 and then was the owner of Graves Roofing. Hobart had been a resident of the Macon Community for the past 25 years and loved nature and farm life.

Mr. Graves is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Graves of Macon, TN; his daughter, Stephanie Barlovic (Bobby) of Macon, TN; his son, Eric Gaither Graves of Macon, TN; two grandsons, Cody Barlovic and Tyler Barlovic; and his granddaughter, Ryley Graves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Sue Graves; two brothers, Travis Graves and Nelson Graves; and his grandson, Aden Graves.

Graveside Services for Mr. Graves will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community of Fayette County. Remarks will be given by Richard McCourt and Carl Fryer.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cody Barlovic, Tyler Barlovic, Bobby Barlovic, Eric Graves, Ryley Graves and Stephanie Barlovic.

The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving in memory of Raybon Hobart Graves, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.