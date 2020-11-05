Roselyn Watt Leslie, age 85, died peacefully on November 3, 2020 at Carriage Court in Memphis, TN.

She was born in Medina, TN on November 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Damon and Fannie Sue Coleman Watt. She was married to James D. Leslie who preceded her in death. Mrs. Leslie was employed with the Jackson Clinic in the Medical Records Department for over twenty years. She enjoyed gardening, baking and sharing her famous sourdough bread and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Roselyn is survived by her son, Brad Leslie and wife Shannon of Middleton, TN; her daughter, Ginger Goforth and husband Michael of Germantown, TN; her sister, Marcia McLeary and husband Barton of Humboldt, TN; and five grandchildren, Kathryn Reed (James), Meredith Goforth, Jake Leslie, Megan Ballard (Zach) and Anna Leslie.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Coretha Jenkins, Sue Tyrie, Wavis Whitlock, James Milton Watt, Kenneth Watt, Angie Campbell and Ronald Watt.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Carriage Court Memory Care and Crossroads Hospice for their kindness and support over the last few years.

SERVICES: A private family graveside will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens with Rev. Paul Riddle of Highland Park Church officiating.

Family members serving as pallbearers will be Brad Leslie, Michael Goforth, Jake Leslie, James Reed and Zach Ballard.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

