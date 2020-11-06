Businesses take safety precautions ahead of the holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — The coronavirus has impacted our lives in many ways. It will also be impacting the way we shop for the holidays this year.

The holidays are just around the corner and local businesses, like the Corner Boutique in Milan, are taking precautions as people start thinking about the gift-giving season.

Owner Rhonda Moubray says she is offering online shopping and curbside pickup for those who choose not to shop in-store. She is also taking other safety measures for customers who come into the store.

She says she will be having a Christmas open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Milan location on Sunday.

“Our numbers at any one time in the store are small, but with a Christmas open house, we will be advising customers how many people are in the store, and it will really be their decision if they come in and shop or not. It will be their decision to wear a mask or not,” Moubray said.

And on Saturday, the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Henderson Hometown Holiday Shopping Tour at the Sue Shelton White Park downtown. Several businesses will be participating in this event.

“We will have Back Roads Market, Besso’s, Cornerstone Pharmacy, Hello Gorgeous, Henderson Family Pharmacy, Henderson Florist, Merle Norman, Montague Workshop, Phillips Finds The Gift Store, Southern Chic Spatique, along with the Depot,” said Channing Carroll, membership and events coordinator.

“Receive a free shopping bag. The first 25 shoppers to come through receive a $5 Chamber buck, and we are encouraging everyone to get out early this holiday season,” said Emily Johnson, the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Chamber officials say it’s a way of encouraging everyone to shop safely this holiday season, by wearing a mask and social distancing.

“Give yourself plenty of time to do your shopping so you don’t have to stand in line closer to the holidays,” Johnson said.

The Henderson Hometown Holiday Shopping Tour is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.