Local flea market reopens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you are looking to sell or buy an item, a local flea market has just reopened.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is open at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park for the first time since the pandemic began. Anyone and everyone is invited to come by to either sell or buy.

All vendors and customers will be required to wear masks, and there is no indoor concessions and no food inside.

The flea market opened at 9 a.m. on Friday for vendors to set up, and opened to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendor James Gibbons says he expects a big turnout for the reopening weekend.

“I’m glad it’s back and open. I guess the virus must be getting better, and I enjoy coming here. I’ve been coming here for several years,” Gibbons said.

If you missed out Friday evening, the flea market will open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.