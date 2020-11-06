Several local options available for flu shots as season kicks in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health experts are encouraging you to get a flu shot this season to help fight against COVID-19.

“There’s currently no vaccine for COVID-19, but there is for the flu. This is the best way you can protect yourself, protect your family, and protect your community,” said Mallory Cooke, public information officer for Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

But where can you get one? You have several options this year.

“Here at the health department, we’re currently not giving free flu shots,” Cooke said. “But we do have something called a sliding scale, where it’s dependent on your income. Based on your income, it will determine how much you pay for the flu shot, also based on your insurance.”

Virtually every pharmacy is offering a flu shot this year, such as CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger. It takes 20 minutes to walk in, get it, and walk out.

The stores say they’re free with most insurance polices, but there are some discounts if you don’t have any.

“Most insurance companies nowadays cover the cost of a flu shot, which is great news. So there’s really not an excuse to get a flu shot,” Cooke said.

And a quick reminder: The Jackson Clinic and BlueCross BlueShield have partnered to host a free flu shot clinic. That will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking garage on West Forrest Avenue in Jackson.

The release says that masks and social distancing will be required.