Jimmy Woodrow King age 63, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Harmony Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. A Visitation for the King family will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Pallbearers serving are Jimmy Bradley King, Joshua King, John Allen King, Tory Edmonds, Matt Baker and Ethan Fox. Honorary Pallbearers are Mr. King’s Grandsons.

Mr. King was born June 3, 1957 in Somerville, TN to the late Luther Franklin King and Loretta Kee King. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Mr. King proudly served his Country in the National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, Mellow Yellow in a bottle, working on cars and especially, playing with his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Also preceding him in death are five brothers: James King, Dickie Ray King, Raymond King, Gene King and Johnny King.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Laverne Edmond King of Whiteville, TN; four sons: Brian King (Rickey), Bradley King (Hallie) all of Whiteville, TN, Joshua King (Katherine) of Savannah, TN, John Allen King (Kori) of Whiteville, TN; one brother: Morris King (Loranine) of Somerville, TN; one sister: Bessie Sides (Phil) of Memphis, TN; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Kaleb King, Peyton King, Ian King, Kimarie King and Rosalie Grace King.