Roger B. Nash, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Lee Nash, departed this life Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at his residence.

Roger was born April 29, 1949 in St. Francis, Kansas, the son of the late Wayne Franklin Nash and Stella Noma Jean Dickson Nash.

He was employed as a truck driver at Yellow Freight for 37 years before his retirement. He was married October 14, 1978 to the former Hazel “Lee” Varnedoe.

Roger was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed hunting, working with stained glass and was a woodworking artisan.

Mr. Nash is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lee Nash of Somerville, TN and his brother, Terry L. Nash of Loma, CO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Sutherland and his brother, David Nash.

