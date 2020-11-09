Bettye McKinstry Stevens

Bettye Faye McKinstry Stevens, age 87, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Ralph Paul Stevens, departed this life Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at her residence.

Bettye was born June 2, 1933 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Mabel Smith McKinstry and Leonard W. McKinstry. She was married September 2, 1951 to Ralph Paul Stevens who preceded her in death on September 28, 2017 and was a lifelong resident of the Oakland and Somerville area. Bettye was employed as a clerk at the Oakland Post Office for 31 years before her retirement and was a member of the Oakland Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by two sons, John Paul Stevens, Sr. (Marie) of Lakeland, TN and Dr. William Eugene Stevens (Leeta) of Portageville, MO; four grandsons, John Paul Stevens, Jr. of Memphis, TN, Ben Stevens of Raleigh, NC, Richard Stevens of Memphis, TN and Andrew Stevens of Oakland, TN; her granddaughter, Laura Jane Stevens Pointer of Joplin, MO; and great-grandchildren, Larissa Jane Pointer, Tabatha Faye Pointer (named after Bettye Faye), Olivia Ruth Pointer, Seth Wesley Pointer, Elijah Henry Stevens and Caroline Blair Stevens.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Stevens will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Somerville City Cemetery with Dr. Stephanie Patton, pastor of Oakland Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Paul Stevens, Jr., Richard W. Stevens, William Andrew Stevens, Benjamin W. Stevens, Stephen B. Pointer and Billy Stevens. Honorary pallbearers will include William Eugene Stevens, John Paul Stevens, Sr. and William Eugene Stevens.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oakland Presbyterian Church, c/o Clerk of Session, 8689 Wood Mills Drive West, Cordova, TN 38016.

