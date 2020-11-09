Kenneth Warren Barksdale

Graveside services for Kenneth Warren Barksdale, 82, will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Dennis Trull officiating with US Air Force Military Honors to follow. The family will receive friends at the cemetery just before the service begins. Mr. Barksdale, retired Aircraft Engineer with the Tennessee Air National Guard, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Magnolia Manor in McKenzie where he had been living the last few years. He was born on November 3, 1938 in McKenzie, Tennessee to George Warren and Brooxie Earline Penney Barksdale. He was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church, a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Janice Wright.

Survivors include his daughter Susan Barksdale (Ray) Guild of Nashville, TN, his granddaughter Juniper (Anthony) Ussery of Nashville, his sisters Alice Barrett of Nolensville, TN and Shirley Crutchfield of McKenzie, and two great grandchildren Willow Ussery and Julian Ussery .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.