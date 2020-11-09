Mike Cross

Funeral Services for Mr. Mike Cross is Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment is at Republican Grove Cemetery, Trezevant.

Mr. Cross, age 65, died Thursday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 17, 1955 in Trezevant to Bert and Opal Bedwell Cross. He was employed for twenty six years at Granges Huntingdon Plant as a separator operator for 934.

He is survived by his wife of twenty five and a half years Susie Russell Cross of McKenzie, three sons Shannon Cross, of Ft. Worth, TX, Eric (Carrie) Cross of McKenzie and Jeremy Russell of McKenzie, a daughter Tina (Chris) Singleton of McKenzie, two sisters Teresia (Gary) Doster of Gleason,TN, and Patty Hutchens of South Fulton, eight grandchildren Harmony Singleton, Shelby Singleton, Christian Singleton, Tori Singleton, Jaylie Singleton, Brylie Chester, Ellie Cross and Max Cross and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Dot Ervin.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Bobby Young, Shannon Forrest, Michaelo Morgan, Mark Weaver, Isaac Ervin, and Tony Luter.

Brummitt Funeral Home Trezevant is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance please call 731-669-3871 or visit our website at brummittmckenziefuneralhome.co m.