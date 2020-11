Services for Mr. Bobby Eugene Teague, age 85, of Lexington, TN will be held on Saturday November, 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Broad Street Church of Christ in Lexington, TN. The interment will be held at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at Broad Street Church of Christ from 10:00 A.M., until the time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.