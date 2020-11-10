James Ronald Adams

Graveside funeral services for James Ronald Adams, 76, will be held Thursday, Novembe12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Carroll Memorial Gardens 19480 Hwy 22 McKenzie, TN with Reverend Kevin Wood of the McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow the services. The family will receive friends at the cemetery before the services.

Mr. Adams, a retired Electronic Technician for South Central Bell and then ATT died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 10, 1943 in McKenzie, TN to Albert Ray and Laverne Cox Adams. He was Baptist in faith, a Vietnam War United States Marine Corps Veteran, a member of VFW Post #4939 in McKenzie and The American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Albert Ray Adams.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years Judy Fletcher of Big Sandy, his sister Barbara Tatum of Milan, TN, and a nephew Shawn Tatum of Palm Desert, California.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.