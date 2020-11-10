Lexington police investigates shooting

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington police confirm one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.



Police say the victim was able to drive to a local business after the shooting.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, but police say they are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be domestic related.

One person has been detained, but not charged at this time.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

