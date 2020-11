Graveside services for Otha Womack, age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly from Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Womack passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.