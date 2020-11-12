Crash closes part of Highway 412 in Bells

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Part of Highway 412 is closed in Bells due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer truck.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Crockett County. Traffic has been blocked since around 2:45 p.m.

The incident involves a semi-truck and a front loader. The wreck is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and it is unknown if there were any injuries reported.

