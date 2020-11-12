School board meeting discusses employee insurance, budget amendments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board members meet briefly for their monthly meeting.

Employee of the Month awards were handed out to several employees in the school system. Board members also approved some budget amendments and discussed employee insurance.

The employee insurance premium did go up by 2%, but school officials say the school system will take up that cost so employees won’t have to pay for it.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King also discussed COVID-19 in the schools and mentioned a virtual and remote learning plan.

“What we really want to do is make sure that all of our schools are prepared to continue learning, considering the numbers that are going up as we look at the cases across our county and state,” King said.

Chairman Pete Johnson also gave an update on the Jackson Central-Merry and Madison Academic projects, saying they’re both on track.