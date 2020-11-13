Darwin Lee Johnson age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home. The Johnson Family has requested for Private Family Services, no service information will be announced.

Mr. Johnson was born in Waco, TX on April 29, 1930 to the late Buford Johnson and Jewel Reed Johnson. He worked for many years for the Brownsville Utility Department. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: James Johnson and Donald Ray Johnson; three sisters: Geneva Ryter, Carolyn Molencamp, Dorothy Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Minnie Kate Austin Johnson; one son: Wayne Johnson; one daughter: Pamela Rogers all of Brownsville, TN; Two Grandchildren: Brandon Farrow Haynes and Reagan Lee Haynes; He leaves a legacy of eight great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the Johnson family requests that Memorials be made in Mr. Johnson’s Honor to the American Cancer Society, Attention Sharolett Allen, c/o of In-South Bank, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012