Ellen Odell Ackermann

Ellen Odell Hornbuckle Ackermann, age 83, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late John Willis Ackermann, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Ellen was born June 28, 1937 in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Sherman M. Hornbuckle and Lena Mae Chiles Hornbuckle. She received her education in the Hardeman County Public School System and was employed as a taxi driver for Veterans Cab Company before her retirement. She was married January 13, 1993 to John Willis Ackermann and had been a resident of the Oakland area for 37 years. Ellen was a member of Oakland Church of Christ and enjoyed music, driving and being a singer.

Mrs. Ackermann is survived by her son, Mr. Jeff Gibson (Simone) of Lecanto, FL; her sister, Joy Dacus of Somerville, TN; her brother, James Hornbuckle (Sandra) of Shelbyville, TN; three granddaughters, Melissa Hartman, Tammy McKnight (David) and Jisele Devai; two great-grandchildren, Ashley Posey (Joel) and Sam Hartman (Krystal); and five great-great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Karmen, Gracyn, Kali and Oaklen.

She was preceded in death by her husband who died December 8, 2004, John Willis Ackermann; her parents, Sherman and Lena Hornbuckle; and her daughter, Dell Thompson.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ackermann will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Greg Artz officiating. Interment will be at 10 A.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis with Tim Stanz officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Ackermann will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeff Gibson, David McKnight, Sam Hartman and Joel Posey.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society – Memphis Chapter, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.