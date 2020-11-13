James Edward Choate

Services for James Edward Choate, 95, will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Tommy McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Mt.Olivet Cemetery with United States Marine Corps Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:30 am until service time. Mr. Choate, a Transportation Road Builder Tech 1 for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, died Thursday, November 12, 2020at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1925 in Big Sandy,Tennessee to Willie Calvin and Agnes Deason Choate. He was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church, a Veteran of World War II serving in the United States Marine Corps, a member of VFW Post #4939 in McKenzie, a lifetime member of the American Legion serving as Adjutant General and served on the board of directors of the Gordon Browning Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents,. his sisters Hazel Suiter, Dorothy Suiter, Elizabeth York, and his brothers Lonnie Choate and Lloyd Choate.

Survivors include is wife of 72 years Lottie Coleman Choate of McKenzie, a daughter Teresa (Don) Matlock of Jackson, TN, a sister Betty Jean Kee of Jeffersonville, IN, four grandchildren Kelly Maynard of Jackson, Brad (Mandy) Davis of McKenzie, Kim (Billy) Borneman of Gleason, Karl (Mary) Davis of McKenzie, nine great grandchildren Brett Sampson of McKenzie, Amberleigh Cooper of McKenzie, Brandon Cooper of McKenzie, Alex Davis of McKenzie, Ryan Davis of McKenzie, Kelsey Borneman of Gleason, Kylan Borneman of Gleason, Brody Davis of McKenzie, and Eli Davis of McKenzie.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Karl Davis, Billy Borneman, Brett Sampson, Stanley McDonald, Brian Tucker, and Chris Doub.

Memorials may be made to The Gordon Browning Museum 640 North Main Street McKenzie, TN 38201 or the Steve McCadams Kids Fishing Rodeo 655 Anderson Drive Paris, TN 38242.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.