Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the Hub City.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has returned once again. Friday was the first day for the lights show.

Show Manager Logan Herrera said it took up to six weeks to put the lights together and the results are well worth it.

“Kids love it. You can hear them screaming right now out the window with the trunks open. Having the kids and family, seeing the smiles on their faces, it’s great,” Herrera said.

He says the last day for Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is January 5.