Carolyn White Cheek

WBBJ Staff

Cheek, Carolyn

Name: City & State Carolyn White Cheek, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 72
Place of Death: Anna Mae Owen Hospice House of Murray Kentucky
Date of Death: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: A private family graveside service was held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
Place of Funeral: Olive Branch Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date for the public to attend. 
Minister/Celebrant: Dr. Trent Bullock, First Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1948 Dyersburg, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:  Nelson White and Edith Hogue White, both preceded
Daughters: City/State Suzanne (Mark) Wilkerson, Paris, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Jessica (Brandon) French, Buchanan, Tennessee
Great Grandchildren: Connor French
Other Relatives: Niece: Tracy White, Bruceton, TN

Nephew: Vic White, preceded

Carolyn is also survived by other family members and friends.
Personal Information: Ms. Cheek was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard. Carolyn tried every day to be a blessing to anyone who crossed her path. 

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, Anna Mae Owen Hospice House or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Related Posts