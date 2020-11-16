Carolyn White Cheek
|Name: City & State
|Carolyn White Cheek, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|72
|Place of Death:
|Anna Mae Owen Hospice House of Murray Kentucky
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, November 12, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|A private family graveside service was held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|Olive Branch Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date for the public to attend.
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Dr. Trent Bullock, First Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Olive Branch Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 22, 1948 Dyersburg, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|Nelson White and Edith Hogue White, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Suzanne (Mark) Wilkerson, Paris, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Jessica (Brandon) French, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Great Grandchildren:
|Connor French
|Other Relatives:
|Niece: Tracy White, Bruceton, TN
Nephew: Vic White, preceded
Carolyn is also survived by other family members and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Cheek was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard. Carolyn tried every day to be a blessing to anyone who crossed her path.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, Anna Mae Owen Hospice House or to the charity of the donor’s choice.