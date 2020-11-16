Paul Michael “Lil Mike” Logan, Sr., age 37, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Sherry Logan, departed this life Saturday morning, November 14, 2020.

Michael was born November 20, 1982 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Paulette Logan and the late Michael Wayne Logan. He was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and loved working as a carpet layer for Logan’s Floor Covering. Michael enjoyed special times with his children, fishing and his motorcycle.

Michael is survived by his wife, Sherry Logan of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Payton Leigh Logan of Toone, TN; his son, Paul Michael “PJ” Logan, Jr. of Toone, TN; his stepdaughter, Carla Diane Gansman (Daren) of Memphis, TN; his stepson, Christopher Raymond Gansman (Allison) of Somerville, TN; his mother, Paulette Logan of Somerville, TN; his sister, Michelle Baskerville (Rafeal) of Somerville, TN; three grandchildren, Lane Gansman, Weston Gansman and Jagger Gansman; and his nephew, RJ Baskerville of Somerville, TN.

Funeral Services for Michael will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Terry Logan officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Michael will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Danny Logan, Jr., Chris Gansman, Daren Smith, Joey Logan, Deucy Logan and Jimmy Davis.

