Millions wagered in first week of Tennessee sports gambling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say gamblers in Tennessee wagered more than $27 million in the first week of the state’s only online sports betting program.

Officials who regulate Tennessee’s new sports gambling program say that from Nov. 1 through Nov. 8, the adjusted gross income from sports gambling was more than $2.5 million.

The amount of tax money generated was $509,000.

More than $5 million in bets was placed on Nov. 1, the first day of online sports gambling in the state.

Sports betting barely passed in Tennessee in spring 2019.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without signing it.