Bobbie Randall Hooker, age 74, resident of Holly Springs, Mississippi and wife of Richard Hooker, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Bobbie was born September 22, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert J. Randall and Betty G. Dillon Randall. She graduated from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis and was married April 10, 1976 to Richard Hooker. Bobbie was a member of Central Church in Collierville, Tennessee and attended BridgeWay Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, Mississippi. She enjoyed being with her family, listening to Christian radio, reading emails and Facebook and watching her favorite television shows, Big Brother, Ninja Warriors and Survivor.

Mrs. Hooker is survived by her husband, Richard Wayne Hooker of Holly Springs, MS; two children, Sendy Ingram D’Amato (Donald) of Byhalia, MS and Michael Hooker (Sara) of Memphis, TN; four sisters, Pamela Tingle (Dale) of Spencer, IN, Beverly Weddle (Mike) of Independence, MO, Jacqueline Schabel of Indianapolis, IN and Rhonda Brown (Loren) of Eminence, IN; her brother, Timothy Randall of Cloverdale, IN; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Hooker will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery in Eads. The officiating minister will be Pastor Gary Adams, pastor of BridgeWay Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, Mississippi. A visitation for Mrs. Hooker will be from 2:30 to 3 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery in Eads.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.