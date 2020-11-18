Martha Jean Glisson

Services for Martha Jean Glisson, 83, will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Windol Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Glisson, a retired factory worker for Brown Shoe Company and formerly with Glisson’s Amoco, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 12, 1937 in McKenzie, TN to James Allen and Mary Gertrude McAlexander Flippin. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Elizabeth French, five brothers James Flippin, Neal Flippin, Richard Flippin, Charles Flippin, and Bobby Flippin, and she was also preceded by an infant great grandson Weston Allen.

Survivors include her husband Lyndol Harold Glisson of McKenzie, a son Raymond (Vickie) Glisson of McKenzie, a sister Aline Lowe of McKenzie, two granddaughters Tabitha Glisson and Cassie (Nick) Allen and four great grandchildren Harrison, Houston, Amelia, and Anderson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Additional Information: THE FAMILY HAS ASKED FOR EVERYON WHO WILL BE VISITING TO PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING, THANK YOU.