Robert Joseph Krause, age 47, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Robert was born October 26, 1973 in Poughkeepsie, New York, the son of Roberta Jane Spoonhower Krause and the late Richard Lee Krause. He graduated from Harbert Hills Academy in Savannah, Tennessee and had been a resident of the Somerville area since 1992. Robert was employed as a dog handler and trainer for many years and was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Somerville. He enjoyed animals, especially horses and dogs.

Robert is survived by his mother, Roberta Krause of Somerville, TN; his brother, Michael Krause and his wife, Ileana, of Victorville, CA; his nephew, Caleb Krause; and his niece, Alessa Krause.

Funeral Services for Mr. Krause will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Michael Krause, Robert’s brother, speaking. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery with Pastor Steve Gallimore, pastor of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Somerville, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Krause will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

The family requests that if you come to the visitation or funeral to please wear a mask.

