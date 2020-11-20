Funeral service for Lonnie Lorenzo Anderson, age 71, will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Parkers Crossroads, TN.

Mr. Anderson died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mr. Anderson will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.