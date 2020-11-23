Brian Keith Moore, Sr. age 63, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Moore was born in Humboldt, TN on November 29, 1956. He worked in asphalt and construction for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Eddith Holmes Moore.

He is survived by his father: James Edward Moore of Bells, TN; one son: Brian K. Moore, Jr. (Blair) of Humboldt, TN; two brothers: Jimmy Moore of Bartlett, TN, Steve Moore of Jackson, TN; one sister: Greta Thompson (Terry) of Memphis, TN; and he leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Tripp Moore and Savannah Moore.

The Moore family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

