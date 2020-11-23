Catherine Teresa Sellers

Catherine Teresa Sellers, age 58, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, November 21, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Catherine was born April 4, 1962 in Livingston, Montana, the daughter of Oscar Raymond Sellers and the late Madeline J. Moody Sellers. She graduated from Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tennessee and had been a resident of the Hickory Withe Community for the past fifteen years. Catherine was a caregiver to many people and enjoyed animals, especially horses and dogs, gardening and NASCAR.

Ms. Sellers is survived by her father, Raymond Sellers of Sevierville, TN; her partner, Sharon Armstrong of Arlington, TN; two sisters, JoAnn Balton of Eads, TN and Cyndie Sellers of Sevierville, TN; and three brothers, Scott Sellers of Savannah, GA, Bryan Sellers of Johnson City, TN and Joe Stewardson of Atlanta, GA.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077-7127 or Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Memorial Services for Ms. Sellers will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.