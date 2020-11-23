Graveside funeral services for Elsie Marie Trevathan, 84, will be held Tuesday, November24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Union Primitive Baptist Church on Hwy 140 (Como Road) with Brother George Avery officiating. Interment will follow the service. Mrs. Trevathan, retired from Brown Shoe Company, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at McKenzie Healthcare Center from complications associated with COVID. She was born on October 17, 1936 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Herman and Louise Maynard Shell. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Cathy Britton.

Survivors include three daughters Vicki (Jackie) Roach, Becky Wilson and Rosie (Mike) Beal all of Huntingdon, three sons James (Mitzi) Trevathan, Kenny Wayne (Tammy) Trevathan, and Kevin Trevathan all of McKenzie, a sister Tina (Steve) Kee of McKenzie, four brothers WL Shell of Gleason, Ricky Shell and Ronald Shell both of McKenzie, and Donald Shell of Texas 19 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.