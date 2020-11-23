Frances Stewart Austin age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Austin Family will have a Private Family Graveside Service at Brownsville Memorial Gardens.

She was born in Bolivar, TN on December 19, 1929 to the late John Dewey Stewart and Dee Hammers Stewart. Mrs. Austin was a member of the Woodland Baptist Church of Brownsville and worked for Union Planters Bank for many years. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years, Mr. Joe Robert Austin; Five brothers: Edward Stewart, Jimmy Lee Stewart, Carmon Stewart, Franklin Stewart, JD Stewart; Four Sisters: Clara Dorris, Mary Lou Jourdan, Katherine Arnold, Peggy Henry; and one Granddaughter: Emily Paige Lonon.

Mrs. Austin is survived by one son: Rickey Joe Austin (Rita) of Jackson, TN; three daughters: Brenda Lonon (Travis) of Brownsville, TN, Connie Hart (Anthony) of Brownsville, TN, Cathy Jo Austin (Ricky Morris) of Stanton, TN; one sister: Betty Mills of Jackson, TN; one grandson: Trey Lonon (Caley) and leaves a legacy of one great-grandchild: Presley Lonon.

In lieu of flowers, the Austin Family requests that Memorials be made to the Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Terri Ann Russell, 221 Highway 138, Denmark, TN 38391 or Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220