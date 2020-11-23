Services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Comer Hayward, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Red Top Community Cemetery in John’s Island, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com