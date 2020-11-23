Where to safely get Thanksgiving classics this year

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you’re staying home this year because of COVID-19, you can still indulge in delicious Thanksgiving classics.

“We have a great deal of orders already, and we’re anticipating getting a lot more,” Sam Rhodes, owner of Rhodes Family Diner, said.

Rhodes Family Diner in Medina is offering traditional Thanksgiving dinner in-store and to-go.

He says when he opened the restaurant 25 years ago, they didn’t open on Thanksgiving, but it grew from there.

This year, they’re open from 6 in the morning to 8 at night.

“That day is a special day, and people are so appreciative that we’re open,” Rhodes said.

Their traditional meal includes turkey and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, corn, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

This year, they have double the pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals than last year.

“I’m hoping it’s because people were happy with the food they got last year, but I’m also thinking a lot of it has to do with COVID-19 and people staying home,” Rhodes said.

According to AAA, less people plan to travel this Thanksgiving because of COVID-19.

Don’t let staying home stop you from enjoying that turkey.

Many local restaurants are offering pre-orders for Thanksgiving meal pickups, and some places are even open on Thanksgiving day.

Brooksie’s Barn in Jackson is open from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. with no reservations.

The Bean Scene Cafe in Adamsville is taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals until November 25.

They’ll also be open Thanksgiving day from 11 to 2 serving Thanksgiving plates.

Hig’s Restaurant in Milan is offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 to 4 with turkey and all of the sides.

Olympic Steakhouse in Bells is taking pre-orders, until November 24th, to be picked up on Thanksgiving day, and they’ll be open from 11 to 3.

Chain restaurants that will be open regular hours include Denny’s, Waffle House, and IHOP.

Cracker Barrel is open 7 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Perkins is open 6 A.M. to 2 P.M.

TGI Friday’s is open 4 P.M. to 10 P.M.

West Alley BBQ will have Thanksgiving karaoke from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Below is an official list from ‘Visit Jackson TN’ of more restaurants that will be open or taking pre-orders.