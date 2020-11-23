William Thomas Brown, Jr., age 73, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Beverly “Cookie” Hawkins Brown, departed this life Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

William was born November 14, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late William Thomas Brown, Sr. and Opal McDonald Brown. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Captain and received his bachelor’s degree from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. He was married January 24, 1975 to Beverly Hawkins Brown and was employed as a quality engineer for Carrier Corporation in Collierville, Tennessee for thirteen years. William was a member of Moscow United Methodist Church in Moscow, Tennessee and enjoyed reading and playing the guitar and banjo.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Beverly “Cookie” Brown of Somerville, TN; two sons, Aaron Thomas Brown of Seattle, WA and Matthew Scott Brown of Metairie, LA; and his sister, Diane Gibson of Arizona. He also leaves behind his pet dog, Rowdy.

A visitation for Mr. Brown will be from 4 to 6 P.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Brown will be held at 1:15 P.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis with Bro. Jay Wells officiating.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.