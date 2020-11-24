Bruce William Bradley, age 72, died on November 18, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Nashville, TN.

He was born on February 11, 1948 in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of the late Bill and Kathleen Rettke Bradley.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and enjoyed playing pool, traveling, and riding his Harley. He had several family members who served during World War II, including his father, who was a Prisoner of War during WWII. Bruce currently has a grandson serving his county in the US Marine Corp.

He is survived by his wife Sherry W. Bradley of Jackson, TN; two sons Chad Bradley of Catlin, IL and Chris Bradley (Moon) of Gainesville, VA; two sisters, Sandy VanDoren (Marty) of Mattoon, IL and Cyndy Dystraka of Los Angeles, CA; Two step-children, Morgan Woods of Denver CO, and Christian Hersman of Jackson, TN; seven grandchildren, Zachary Bradley, Cameron Bradley, Alex Bradley, Vivian Bradley, Zayden Melendez, Kysun Melendez and Abraxyti Melendez, and three aunts, Virginia “Annie” Tucker, Janet Bilderback and Joan Burk (Jim) and a dear friend, Brittney Burnett.

Bruce was preceded in death by a daughter, Lacy Slater and two brothers Craig and Keith Bradley.

SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads, with Rev. Curtis Howard officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed.