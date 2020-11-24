Hilliard J. Murphy, III, always known as “Rookie”, age 71, died peacefully at his home in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on Friday November 20, 2020. He was born September 3, 1949 in Munford, TN the son of Hilliard J. Murphy Jr. and Carolyn Ellis Murphy.

Rookie had a long and successful sales career with Industrial Fabricators and Cascades. He was on the board for the West Tennessee Cerebral Palsy Association for many years and was instrumental in the success of the telethons, which lasted for several years. He was an active member of Northside Church and Room in the Inn until moving to Mount Juliet, Tennessee to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Rookie was an active member of the West Tennessee Emmaus Community for many years. Since moving to Mount Juliet, he loved attending his new church, Providence United Methodist Church. Rookie was always happy and willing to help others. He had a joyful presence and was always thinking of others. Anyone that knew Rookie knew he was always a huge University of Memphis Tiger fan.

Besides his parents, Rookie was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Horn Murphy. Survivors are a daughter Michelle (Miki) Klein (Darrell) of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; son Bryan Murphy (Kristy) of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren Parker and Elliott Klein; sisters Georgia (Robert) Dawson and Mary (Marty) Haywood; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 2:30PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. The service will be streamed live on Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook page. Social distancing and mask are required.

In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be directed to Providence United Methodist Church General Fund, 2293 S Rutland Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 or to Northside Church, 2571 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305.

Memorial contributions can made at joingenerous.com/memorial-RookieMurphy

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111. www.arringtonfueralgroup.com Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors.