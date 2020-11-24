James Ray Verner

Services for James Ray Verner, 73, will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow with US Air Force Military Honors at Pravatt’s –Whitfield Cemetery near Pravatt’s Landing on the Tennessee River in Benton County. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time. Mr. Verner, a retired Fishery Technician for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on May 15, 1947 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Chester Roy and Mattie Sikes Verner. He was a member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church in Holladay, TN, was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by parents and his wife Rae Lynn Verner who died April 18, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters Susan (Jason) Moon of Hollow Rock, TN, Jamie (Joel) Summers of McKenzie, a son Michael (Rhonda) Verner of Huntingdon, a sister Ann Maxwell of McKenzie, a brother Charles (Charlotte) Verner of McKenzie, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Tyler Verner, Colton Moon, Shelton Moon, Eathan Moon, Steven Maxwell, and Shannon Maxwell

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.