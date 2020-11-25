Mary Katherine Smith Jackson
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Mary Katherine Smith Jackson, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|94
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Dusty Stout
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|From 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at McEvoy F.H.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 20, 1926 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family members
|Both Parents Names:
|Archie Smith and Magalene Tucker Smith, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|James H. Jackson, preceded: June 7, 2008
|Sons: City/State
|Paul (Susan) Jackson, Camden, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Margaret Foust, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Billy Smith, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Kyle Jackson, Camden, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Mrs. Jackson is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Mary Katherine was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed antiques and often refinishing and restoring in earlier years. She was also a homemaker who loved spending time with her grandchild.