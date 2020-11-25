Mary Katherine Smith Jackson

Name: City & State Jackson, Mary KatherineMary Katherine Smith Jackson, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 94
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Tuesday,  November 24, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park
Minister/Celebrant: Dusty Stout
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: From 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at McEvoy F.H.
Date/Place of Birth: February 20, 1926 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family members
Both Parents Names:  Archie Smith and Magalene Tucker Smith, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage James H. Jackson, preceded: June 7, 2008
Sons: City/State Paul (Susan) Jackson, Camden, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Margaret Foust, preceded
Brothers: City/State Billy Smith, preceded
Grandchildren: Kyle Jackson, Camden, Tennessee
Other Relatives:  Mrs. Jackson is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Personal Information: Mary Katherine was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed antiques and often refinishing and restoring in earlier years. She was also a homemaker who loved spending time with her grandchild.

 

