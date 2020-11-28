Pet of the Week: Darcy

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

But this week, STAT teamed up with Hardeman Adoptable Animals in Bolivar, to bring you Darcy.

Darcy is approximately 2.5-years-old and loves every human she meets.

After proper introductions, they believe Darcy would get along well with non-dominant male dogs.

She has not been around cats at the Hardeman agency, so she would probably be best suited in a cat free home.

Darcy is a very smart girl, and with the right person, she will quickly pick up on new commands and manners.

She is spayed, and up to date on all shots.

At the time she entered the shelter, she was heartworm positive, but has been on heartworm prevention since being with her caretakers.

If you would like to make Darcy a part of your family, please contact Hardeman Adoptable Animals at: 731-234-4421, on their Facebook page, or by visiting their website.

You can also contact Saving the Animals Together at 731-313-7828, or visit their website.