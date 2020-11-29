Chamber of commerce provides list of holiday lights set up in community

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – The Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce is spreading community cheer by providing a list of holiday lights from local businesses and homes.

The executive director for the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce, Emily Johnson says this is a fun and safe way to enjoy the holiday season.

“We’re putting together a comprehensive list of lights around our county. It is a way for people to drive around and see all the lights. It can also spread a little holiday cheer this season,”said Johnson.

This is the first year the chamber has done something like this. Because of the pandemic, Johnson says this is the safest way to enjoy the holidays.

“We’ve never done this before. We thought this would be the safest way to enjoy the holiday season with you family while social distancing” said Johnson.

She also says with it being an unusual year, giving out this list of lights that are set up around the community will for sure bring joy to many people.