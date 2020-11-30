Christine Johnson Watson age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home in Whiteville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Watson family will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

She was born in Eads, TN on September 13, 1925 to the late Walter Johnson and Mattie Emma Rose Johnson. Mrs. Christine was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 58 years, Mr. Lloyd Watson; one daughter: Stella Louise Mays; five brothers: James Johnson, Wallace Johnson, Ernest Johnson, Vernon Johnson and Douglas Johnson; three sisters: Martha Watson, Mamie Crook and Jennie Benard; two great-grandsons: Timothy Tinsley and Chadrick McBride; and one great-granddaughter: Noel Stephens.

Mrs. Watson is survived by four daughters: Ernestine Tinsley (Charles) of Stanton, TN, Geraldine Hoskins (Cecil) of Somerville, TN, Joann Dowdy (Ronnie) of Somerville, TN, Sandra Fulghum (Gordon) of Whiteville, TN; one son: Danny Watson (Marcia) of Whiteville, TN; one sister: Tressie Reynolds of Eads, TN; her friends: Joyce and Bobbie Owens; She leaves a legacy of fourteen grandchildren, thirty six great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers serving are Scott Tinsley, Jim Miller, Jason Dowdy, Danny L. Watson, Kevin Watson, Jeff McBride, Kenneth McBride. Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Holmes, Clint Holmes and Nicholas Tyler Howard.