Jerry Wayne McDonald age 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. McDonald was born in Obion County, TN on October 15, 1963 to the late Miles Franklin McDonald and Gladys Opal Scott McDonald. He worked for many years at Volunteer Circuits of Bells, TN. Also preceding him in death was four brothers: Thomas Edward McDonald, William Charles McDonald, Miles Newton McDonald and Roger Dale McDonald.

He is survived by two sons: Matthew Wayne McDonald and Anthony Wade McDonald both of Alamo, TN; two daughters: Felicia Ann McDonald of Ripley, TN and Tiffany Renae McDonald of Brownsville, TN; one brother: Earnest Dwight McDonald (Brenda) of Gatlinburg, TN; two sisters: Mille May Jones and Patricia Hudson (Jack) all of Halls, TN; He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Brittany McCoy, Chyanne McCoy and Makayla McDonald.

The McDonald family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

—