Marcia Belle Bowlin
Marcia Belle Bowlin Burton, Dresden, Tennessee
Age: 89
Place of Death: Weakley County Nursing Home
Date of Death: Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020
Place of Funeral: Mack’s Grove Baptist Church, Dresden, Tennessee
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Lebern Allen , Macks Grove Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Mack’s Grove Church Cemetery, Dresden, Tennessee
Visitation: After 1:00 P.M. Sunday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: May 27, 1931 in Weakley County
Pallbearers:
Jon Wilson, Chris Burton, Blake Burton, Brad Washburn, Andrew
Washburn, and Brandon Burton
Both Parents Names:
Harrison B. Bowlin and Gladys E. Diehl Bowlin, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage John S. Burton, married: December 23, 1950; preceded: January 4, 1995
Daughters: City/State Rita (Wayne) Washburn, Dresden, Tennessee
Lori Edwards, Martin, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Barry (Carolyn) Burton, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Marguerite Wilson, preceded
Norma Laws, Detroit, Michigan
Grandchildren: Amanda (Jon) Wilson, Blake Burton, Chris Burton; Brad (Christina)
Washburn, Andrew Washburn, Brandon Burton
Great-grandchildren: Katie Washburn, Cylie Robertson, Bailey McMillin, James Wilson
Personal Information: Mrs. Burton enjoyed getting together with family and cooking for them on