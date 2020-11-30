Marcia Belle Bowlin Burton, Dresden, Tennessee

Age: 89

Place of Death: Weakley County Nursing Home

Date of Death: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020

Place of Funeral: Mack’s Grove Baptist Church, Dresden, Tennessee

Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Lebern Allen , Macks Grove Baptist Church

Place of Burial: Mack’s Grove Church Cemetery, Dresden, Tennessee

Visitation: After 1:00 P.M. Sunday, prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: May 27, 1931 in Weakley County

Pallbearers:

Jon Wilson, Chris Burton, Blake Burton, Brad Washburn, Andrew

Washburn, and Brandon Burton

Both Parents Names:

Harrison B. Bowlin and Gladys E. Diehl Bowlin, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage John S. Burton, married: December 23, 1950; preceded: January 4, 1995

Daughters: City/State Rita (Wayne) Washburn, Dresden, Tennessee

Lori Edwards, Martin, Tennessee

Sons: City/State Barry (Carolyn) Burton, Paris, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Marguerite Wilson, preceded

Norma Laws, Detroit, Michigan

Grandchildren: Amanda (Jon) Wilson, Blake Burton, Chris Burton; Brad (Christina)

Washburn, Andrew Washburn, Brandon Burton

Great-grandchildren: Katie Washburn, Cylie Robertson, Bailey McMillin, James Wilson

Personal Information: Mrs. Burton enjoyed getting together with family and cooking for them on