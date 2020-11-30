Sonya Cook Starnes, age 56, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020 at 4 A.M. after a nine-month battle with cancer surrounded by her family. Sonya has now joined her mother, Charlotte Cook and her son, Nathan Starnes. She leaves behind her husband of 36 years, her soulmate and best friend, Mark Starnes; her sons, Clint Starnes (Laura) and Jason Starnes; four grandchildren, Cassie, Mason, Luna and Layne; her father and stepmother, Jim and Sherry Cook; and many loving relatives and friends.

Sonya was a wonderful cook, baker, artist and gardener and was a member of Memphis City Sound chapter of Sweet Adeline’s. She is known for her baking and her humming, always smiling and singing. Sonya was a mother and friend to all. She would take care of her friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She worked for 15 years for her father at Cook Sales and took a break after he closed the business. She worked for the VA Hospital with the veterans for the past four years and loved to take them handmade gifts or meals she made just for them. She was thoughtful, gentle, loving and sweet to a fault. Sonya will be missed by all, but a welcome addition to the heavenly choir.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Starnes will be held at 12 noon Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church in Cordova with Dr. Tim Foster officiating. There will be no graveside service. A visitation for Mrs. Starnes will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

