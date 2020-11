Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Verdie Mae Tarkington McFadden Gutherie, The Villages, Florida

Age: 92

Place of Death: Lady Lake Florida

Date of Death: March 31, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020

Place of Funeral: Memorial service for Verdie Mae and her son Joe McFadden to be held at McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Kuykendall

Place of Burial: At a later date in Roselawn Memory Gardens

Visitation: After 9:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service

Date/Place of Birth: August 1, 1928 in Jones Mill, Tennessee

Both Parents Names: Ira Lee Tarkington and Fluadia Odessa Bedwell Tarkington, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage William Thomas McFadden, preceded

Sons: City/State Thomas Dale McFadden, Holly Springs, Mississippi Joe Tracy McFadden and Gary Dan McFadden, both preceded