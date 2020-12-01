FHU to host actor Gary Sinise for annual scholarship fundraiser

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is hosting their 56th annual benefit dinner on Friday, December 4.

“These scholarships that are provided by our donors are a huge deal. It’s vital for our students,” Vice President for Community Engagement Dave Clouse said.

Clouse says the dinner is to raise funds for scholarships.

“Nearly every one of our students has to have scholarship money to attend Freed-Hardeman, so this is a huge help to them,” Clouse said.

FHU has already reached their goal of raising one and a half million dollars. In fact, that exceeds last year’s total by more than $100,000.

“We’ve actually raised more this year than we did last year and with it being a COVID year, and all that goes along with that, we’re extremely pleased,” Clouse said.

Ticket holders are able to request their preferred time to dine, to avoid everyone arriving at the same time.

To comply with the CDC guidelines, guests will undergo temperature checks, health screenings, and will be seated spaced out in the Loyd Auditorium, capped at 50% capacity.

Loyd Auditorium doors will open at 7 Friday night, and entertainment will be provided, featuring actor and activist Gary Sinise.

“He’s written some books, he’s got a foundation where he helps veterans and their families and so he’s proven to be quite a popular speaker for us this year,” Clouse said.

From 3 p.m to 9 p.m., “Christmas in the Commons” will offer guests vendors, a coffee house, and free horse drawn carriage rides.

“Most importantly is our students. It provides the help that they need, so that they can fill that gap between what they can afford to pay and what it costs to get their education,” Clouse said.

To find more information on the benefit dinner, click here.