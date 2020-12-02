Dymple Peterson

Dymple gained her “angel wings” on Saturday, Nov 28th, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was born on November 7, 1926 to and James Cecil and Lola Bee Reeves Summar. She is survived by a brother Eldon “Sonny” Summar of Kingsport, TN, and sister Ann Martin (Larry) of Medina. She was preceded in death her husband Roy Melvin Peterson of Humboldt; sister Mary Evelyn Denney of Milan; and brother Robert H. Summar of Jackson.

Dymple graduated from Peabody High School and attended Lambuth College. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Melvin Peterson and they enjoyed over 50 years together. They were blessed with two daughters, Judy Graning (Bob) of Humboldt and Jean Moosz (Alex) of Montreal, Canada.

Dymple was a beloved grandmother to six grandchildren, Rob Graning and Jennifer Seals (Bob) of Humboldt, Kristi Lindsey (Brad) of Medina, Julie McKnight (Kevin) of Brentwood, Phoebe James (Denis Cordeiro) and Alex Moosz, Jr. (Aida) of Montreal. She was also a great-grandmother to 12 great grandchildren, Coleman, Jessica, and Hadley Lindsey, Julianna, Josie, and Raleigh Seals, Mary Lawrence, Eliza, and Hudson McKnight, Lucas Delgado, Lola and James Moosz.

She was a lifelong member of First Methodist Church of Humboldt where she belonged to Willing Workers Sunday School Class and Wesleyan Women. She was also a member of Humboldt Music Club and Readers Book Club. Dymple worked her entire life beginning with Allen Moore Chevrolet, Humboldt Hosiery Mill, Humboldt Canning Company, ITT Telecommunications, and Jones Manufacturing from which she retired at the age of 75 after 34 years. She quickly found retirement enjoyable and happily lived independently until 2018 when she moved to Cades Center Assisted Living in Humboldt. Dymple will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and for sharing her Christian faith with her friends and family for over 94 years.

SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 1:30 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt with Rev. Bruce Little and Rev. Alan Grant officiating. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dymple’s memory with a donation to St. Jude, P. O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305

731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com