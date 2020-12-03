Charles H. Sills age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center of Nashville, TN.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Bowers officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for the Sills family will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Sills was born in Haywood County, Tennessee on September 1, 1937 to the late Joseph Houston Sills and Rosamond Hendrix Sills. He was a member of the Poplar Corner Baptist Church and worked as a Printing Press Operator for Dixie Printing of Brownsville for many years. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Irene Lesley Sills; three brothers: James Sills, Eugene Sills and David Sills; and one great-grandson: Oakley Sills.

He is survived by two sons: Larry Wayne Sills (Angela R.) of Forest, MS, Jerry Lynn Sills of Brownsville, TN; two daughters: Brenda Gail Sills Hendrix of MS, Norma Jean Perry of MO; one brother: Bobby Sills (Betty) of Brownsville, TN; three sisters: Doris Rankin of Brownsville, TN, Martha Sills of AR, Jeanett Bogan of Brownsville, TN; He leaves a legacy of 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.