Frank Ray Claytor

Graveside Services for Frank Ray Claytor, 88, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery located off Hwy 190 near Christmasville, TN with Reverends Kevin Wood and Garrett Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the cemetery just before the service begins. Mr. Claytor, an Industrial Engineer, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lakeside Senior Living in McKenzie. He was born on March 28, 1932 in Pillowville, Tennessee to Ford and Faye Elinor Claytor. He was a member of McKenzie First Presbyterian Church and was an U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by parents and his wife Leonora Beatrice Claytor who died January 11, 2015.

Survivors include his daughters Elizabeth Claytor Powell of Orlando, FL and Rebecca Claytor of Houston, TX two sisters Lita Swindle and Joyce Kalemeris both of Tampa, FL, two granddaughters Virginia Sinclair Powell and Rebecca Kathleen Powell.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.